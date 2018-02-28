Devils' Cory Schneider: Solid in minor-league return
Schneider (groin) stopped 19 of 20 shots on goal for AHL Binghamton in Tuesday's matchup with AHL Belleville.
Schneider logged the full 60 minutes in his return to the ice as part of his conditioning assignment. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the Massachusetts native's performance should clear the way for him to suit up either Thursday or Friday against the Panthers or Hurricanes respectively. In order to patrol the crease for the Devils, the netminder will need to be recalled from the minors and activated off injured reserve.
