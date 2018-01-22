Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting against Detroit

Schneider (illness) will be the home starter against the Red Wings on Monday.

Though Schneider is ready to return after missing three games, this may not be a good thing for all involved. In his last five starts before he missed time the American had a 4.13 GAA and a .868 save percentage. Detroit's offense hasn't been good this year, but it's hard to have any trust in Schneider due to this poor play/illness combo.