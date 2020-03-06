Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting against St. Louis

Schneider will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider has played well recently, registering a 2-0-1 record while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .957 save percentage in his last three starts. The 33-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his third win of the campaign in a brutal home matchup with a sizzling-hot St. Louis club that's won eight straight games.