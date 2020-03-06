Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting against St. Louis
Schneider will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider has played well recently, registering a 2-0-1 record while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .957 save percentage in his last three starts. The 33-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his third win of the campaign in a brutal home matchup with a sizzling-hot St. Louis club that's won eight straight games.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Notches first shutout•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Draws start Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Can't hang on in San Jose•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Making second straight start•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Bags first win of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal versus Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.