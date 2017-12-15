Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Friday against Dallas

Schneider will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Stars, per NHL.com's Sean Shapiro.

This will be Schneider's second start in as many days. The 31-year-old netminder has been razor sharp recently, posting a 1-0-1 record while registering an impressive 1.48 GAA and .943 save percentage in his last two appearances. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign Friday in a home matchup with a Stars club that's 8-9-1 on the road this season.