Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Friday

Schneider will start in goal Friday against the Oilers, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughton reports.

Schneider is coming off a 37-save shutout win, and on the season he has a .921 save percentage. However, he also has a 2.84 GAA because the Devils have not been good at stopping shots on net. The Oilers have struggled to score so far this season, but it's hard to believe a team with Connor McDavid will continue on that path.