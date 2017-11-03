Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Friday
Schneider will start in goal Friday against the Oilers, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughton reports.
Schneider is coming off a 37-save shutout win, and on the season he has a .921 save percentage. However, he also has a 2.84 GAA because the Devils have not been good at stopping shots on net. The Oilers have struggled to score so far this season, but it's hard to believe a team with Connor McDavid will continue on that path.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...