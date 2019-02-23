Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in Big Apple
Schneider will draw the road start versus the Rangers on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider has restored his confidence as the owner of three straight wins. He's reclaimed the No. 1 job for the Devils and owns a remarkable 0.38 GAA and .988 save percentage over a nearly flawless stretch that includes his 4-0 shutout over the Senators from Thursday. He's now crossed town to face a Rangers club that reportedly will hold out two prominent offensive contributors in Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: First shutout in 15 months•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Chasing third consecutive win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Wins yet again•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Huge relief effort in Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gives up five in lopsided loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...