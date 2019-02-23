Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in Big Apple

Schneider will draw the road start versus the Rangers on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider has restored his confidence as the owner of three straight wins. He's reclaimed the No. 1 job for the Devils and owns a remarkable 0.38 GAA and .988 save percentage over a nearly flawless stretch that includes his 4-0 shutout over the Senators from Thursday. He's now crossed town to face a Rangers club that reportedly will hold out two prominent offensive contributors in Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes ahead of Monday's trade deadline.