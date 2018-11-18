Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in Carolina
Schneider will draw the start in Carolina on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider has been terrible to start the season, going 0-3-0 with a 4.81 GAA and .849 save percentage. He's clearly still trying to shake off some rust after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Until Schneider finds some consistency, he should be avoided in most fantasy formats.
