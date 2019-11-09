Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in Edmonton
Schneider will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Friday, Chris Wescott of the Devils' official site reports.
MacKenzie Blackwood was in goal for Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames, so Schneider will take his turn Friday. Schneider is still seeking his first win of the year, and he has an unsightly 4.71 GAA and an .847 save percentage through five appearances. Facing Connor McDavid and Co. isn't likely to be favorable for the struggling goalie.
