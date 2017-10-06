Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in goal Saturday

Schneider will start between the pipes in Saturday's regular-season opener against Colorado, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The 31-year-old backstop will be looking to build on an impressive preseason performance in which he compiled a 3-0-0 record while registering a 1.71 GAA over four appearances. The Devils should be much improved in 2017-18, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Schneider enjoy a bounce-back campaign after posting a 20-27-11 record and an ugly 2.82 GAA a season ago.