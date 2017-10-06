Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in goal Saturday
Schneider will start between the pipes in Saturday's regular-season opener against Colorado, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The 31-year-old backstop will be looking to build on an impressive preseason performance in which he compiled a 3-0-0 record while registering a 1.71 GAA over four appearances. The Devils should be much improved in 2017-18, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Schneider enjoy a bounce-back campaign after posting a 20-27-11 record and an ugly 2.82 GAA a season ago.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Playing full contest Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Ends season on low note•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will be in goal for season finale Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Torn apart by Penguins•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 38 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...