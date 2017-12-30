Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday against Washington
Schneider will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Schneider has been excellent in the month of December, compiling an 8-1-2 record while posting a 2.16 GAA and .927 save percentage in 11 appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to end the month on a high note by picking up his 18th victory of the campaign in a tough divisional road matchup with a Capitals club that's 15-5-0 at home this season.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Beaten by Sabres in overtime•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Friday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Stretches winning streak to five games•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Beast mode delivers win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing Blackhawks at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...