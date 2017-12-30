Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday against Washington

Schneider will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Schneider has been excellent in the month of December, compiling an 8-1-2 record while posting a 2.16 GAA and .927 save percentage in 11 appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to end the month on a high note by picking up his 18th victory of the campaign in a tough divisional road matchup with a Capitals club that's 15-5-0 at home this season.