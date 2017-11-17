Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday in Winnipeg

Schneider will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Jets, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Schneider has been razor-sharp recently, registering an impressive 1.69 GAA and .946 save percentage over his last four outings, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-1-2 record over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in Saturday and pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Jets squad that's 6-2-1 at home this season.