Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting season opener

Schneider will start between the pipes in Friday's home opener against Winnipeg, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider was sharp during preseason play, posting a 2-0-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.80 GAA and .952 save percentage through four appearances. The veteran netminder struggled last year, compiling a 6-13-4 record while registering a sub-par 3.06 GAA and .903 save percentage in 26 appearances, but he should fare much better behind a vastly improved Devils squad in 2019-20. He'll look to pick up his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Jets team that averaged 2.90 goals per game on the road last season, 12th in the NHL.