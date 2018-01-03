Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Thursday in Dallas
Schneider will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Stars, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Schneider has struggled in his last two starts, surrendering four goals in back-to-back losses to the Sabres and Capitals. The 31-year-old backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 18th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Dallas team that's 14-5-1 at home this season.
