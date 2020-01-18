Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting versus Blue Jackets
Schneider will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider has made two relief appearances over the last week, and now he'll make his first start since Nov. 8. He's spent time in the minors this year, recording an .894 save percentage and a 4-4-0 record, and it seems unlikely he returns to his past dominance at the top level. Schneider draws a favorable matchup, however, as the Blue Jackets rank 26th with 2.68 goals per home game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.