Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting versus Blue Jackets

Schneider will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider has made two relief appearances over the last week, and now he'll make his first start since Nov. 8. He's spent time in the minors this year, recording an .894 save percentage and a 4-4-0 record, and it seems unlikely he returns to his past dominance at the top level. Schneider draws a favorable matchup, however, as the Blue Jackets rank 26th with 2.68 goals per home game.