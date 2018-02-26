Devils' Cory Schneider: Stays home ahead of Tuesday's game
Schneider (groin) did not accompany his team to Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday's road clash with the Penguins, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Gross elaborated on his report, noting that the veteran goalie could rejoin the Devils later on in the road trip, perhaps in Florida on Thursday or the following day in Carolina. Schneider reportedly returned to a full practice Monday, so we imagine his return isn't that far off.
