Devils' Cory Schneider: Stays home ahead of Tuesday's game

Schneider (groin) did not accompany his team to Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday's road clash with the Penguins, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Gross elaborated on his report, noting that the veteran goalie could rejoin the Devils later on in the road trip, perhaps in Florida on Thursday or the following day in Carolina. Schneider reportedly returned to a full practice Monday, so we imagine his return isn't that far off.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES