Devils' Cory Schneider: Still day-to-day
Schneider (hip) remains day-to-day, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Schneider has returned to practice with the Devils, but for the most part, the veteran remains status quo with his injury. Of course, while the team is giving him the day-to-day designation, he's technically still on injured reserve. Keith Kinkaid reportedly will start against the Stars on Tuesday with Eddie Lack backing him up.
