Devils' Cory Schneider: Still not feeling well

Schneider was under the weather again Friday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider was able to tough it out and backup Keith Kinkaid on Thursday against the Capitals, so it's safe to assume he'll be able to fulfill the same role Saturday against Philadelphia. He'll hope to get back to 100 percent in time for Monday's matchup with the Red Wings.

