Devils' Cory Schneider: Still on sidelines

Schneider had a scheduled visit with a doctor Thursday regarding his groin injury, remaining off the ice and out of the workout room, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has sat out five straight games since suffering the injury Jan. 23 against the Bruins. The team has yet to designate a potential return date for him, leaving the netminder's timeline cloudy moving forward. More information on his status should begin to surface once he makes an appearance at practice.