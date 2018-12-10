Devils' Cory Schneider: Still searching for first win

Schneider allowed five goals on 38 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

Schneider continues to come up empty in his quest for a win in 2018-19, his latest loss moving him to 0-5-1 on the season. He made just one save in the shootout, resulting in his team suffering its sixth overtime/shootout loss of the year which ties them for most in the league. Following the game, the Devils announced that Keith Kinkaid would start Monday's game, so Schneider will need to wait for another opportunity to pick up win number one.