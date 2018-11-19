Devils' Cory Schneider: Still winless in 2018-19

Schneider made 23 saves in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Schneider has struggled mightily this year and remains winless with a record of 0-4-0. The 32-year-old netminder owns a 4.08 GAA and .865 save percentage in five appearances, having been unable to get on track since returning from injury.

