Devils' Cory Schneider: Stops 33 in shootout win

Schneider made 33 saves on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Lightning.

Schneider was also perfect in the shootout, stopping both shots he faced while also benefiting from a missed attempt in a 1-0 victory. The veteran netminder is off to a surprising 4-1-0 start for the surging Devils, who seem to have missed the memo that they're a rebuilding team in a stacked division. Even if his team fails to keep this level of play up all season, Schneider should continue to provide plenty of value considering he finished with a GAA no worse than 2.26 and at save percentage over .920 in six consecutive campaigns prior to last year's debacle.