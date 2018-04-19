Devils' Cory Schneider: Stops 34 in loss

Schneider made 34 saves on 36 shots but still took the 3-1 loss against the Lightning in Wednesday's Game 4.

Since taking over for Keith Kinkaid, Schneider has solidified things in net for the Devils. After stopping all 10 shots he faced in relief of Kinkaid in Game 2, the American netminder has made 34 saves on 36 shots in two straight games. Unfortunately, that couldn't get the Devils a win in Game 4, and they are now one loss away from elimination.