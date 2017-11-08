Devils' Cory Schneider: Stops 37 in losing cause

Schneider stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

The two goals against Schneider came just 1:45 of game time apart while sandwiching the second intermission, and St. Louis sealed it with an empty-netter after holding a 19-4 advantage in third-period shots. It's possible Schneider's team is starting to turn back into a pumpkin after a scorching start, as he's faced a combined 80 shots while dropping his past two decisions.