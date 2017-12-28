Devils' Cory Schneider: Stretches winning streak to five games

Schneider turned away 31 of 32 shots from the Red Wings in Wednesday's 3-1 home win.

The lone goal against Schneider was a a slick Justin Abdelkader snipe that would've been nearly impossible for any goalie to stop based on the angle and howitzer of a shot. Schneider has now rattled off five consecutive victories, and you'd have to go back seven games (Dec. 8) to see the last time the American netminder yielded more than three goals in a given contest. Schneider is a huge reason why the Devils sit atop the Metropolitan Division standings at 22-9-5.