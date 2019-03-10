Devils' Cory Schneider: Strong effort wasted in New York
Schneider stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
New York's final goal was scored into an empty net, and the final result would have been a lot worse if not for a number of huge saves by Schneider among his season-high 37 that kept the Devils in the game. The 32-year-old is falling into a timeshare with rookie MacKenzie Blackwood -- the two have alternated starts since Feb. 25 -- but Schneider is still capable of playing at a high level, even if his chances of coming away with a win are reduced due to the quality of the team in front of him.
