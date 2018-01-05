Devils' Cory Schneider: Struggles continue against Stars
Schneider gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's loss to Dallas.
Schneider did make some impressive stops in the defeat, but this marks the third straight game he's allowed four goals. The 31-year-old has seen his save percentage dip to .919 on the season for a slumping New Jersey squad. Schneider has lost three straight games, but he owns a fantastic 17-8-5 record and is starting almost every night, so ride it out and look for him to rebound.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Thursday in Dallas•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Surrenders four in second straight game•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Beaten by Sabres in overtime•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Friday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Stretches winning streak to five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...