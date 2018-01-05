Devils' Cory Schneider: Struggles continue against Stars

Schneider gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's loss to Dallas.

Schneider did make some impressive stops in the defeat, but this marks the third straight game he's allowed four goals. The 31-year-old has seen his save percentage dip to .919 on the season for a slumping New Jersey squad. Schneider has lost three straight games, but he owns a fantastic 17-8-5 record and is starting almost every night, so ride it out and look for him to rebound.