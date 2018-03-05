Devils' Cory Schneider: Suffers eighth straight loss

Schneider gave up three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's loss to Vegas.

This marks Schneider's third consecutive loss since returning from a groin injury and eighth straight loss overall. The 31-year-old drops to 17-13-6 on the season with a .912 save percentage. Schneider remains a must-own fantasy goaltender, but he's struggling right now, so exhibit caution and look at the given matchup before getting him in your lineup.

