Devils' Cory Schneider: Suffers eighth straight loss
Schneider gave up three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's loss to Vegas.
This marks Schneider's third consecutive loss since returning from a groin injury and eighth straight loss overall. The 31-year-old drops to 17-13-6 on the season with a .912 save percentage. Schneider remains a must-own fantasy goaltender, but he's struggling right now, so exhibit caution and look at the given matchup before getting him in your lineup.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will start Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes loss in return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Recalled from AHL•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Solid in minor-league return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Loaned to top affiliate for conditioning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...