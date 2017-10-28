Devils' Cory Schneider: Suiting up Saturday

Schneider (lower body) will be available for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Schneider will start, but he'll at least dress for this upcoming contest given that the Devils have just traded depth goalie Scott Wedgewood to the Coyotes. We've been hearing a lot about Schneider lately, between his ailment and the much more positive news about his wife expecting the couple's second child. An official announcement on Saturday's home starter should come out closer to pregame warmups.