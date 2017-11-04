Devils' Cory Schneider: Surrenders five in loss

Schneider allowed five goals on 41 shots during Friday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

After a sterling 37-save shutout in his previous outing, this was a disappointing follow up from Schneider. Additionally, he's now allowed three goals or more in five of his past six starts and sports a mediocre .916 save percentage and an underwhelming 3.09 GAA for the year. There's also a pretty good chance New Jersey has overachieved to date, so it wouldn't be shocking if Schneider's struggles continue.