Devils' Cory Schneider: Surrenders four in second straight game

Schneider made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

It was the second-straight game where Schneider allowed four goals and his fourth in six games where his single-game save percentage was below .893. These results have made Schneider a short-term risk in daily and head-to-head formats.

