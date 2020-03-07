Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes down defending champs

Schneider made 31 saves on 33 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Schneider turned in another strong outing against a red-hot Blues team -- it's his third win in his last four starts. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 3-6-2 with a 3.53 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 13 games, but he's allowed just six goals in his last four outings.