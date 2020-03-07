Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes down defending champs
Schneider made 31 saves on 33 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Schneider turned in another strong outing against a red-hot Blues team -- it's his third win in his last four starts. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 3-6-2 with a 3.53 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 13 games, but he's allowed just six goals in his last four outings.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Notches first shutout•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Draws start Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Can't hang on in San Jose•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Making second straight start•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Bags first win of 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.