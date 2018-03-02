Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes loss in return
Schneider (groin) allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Florida.
Aleksander Barkov was Schneider's kryptonite in this one, as the 22-year-old phenom potted two of the hosts' three goals. While this one didn't go Schneider's way, it was encouraging to see the veteran goalie play up to his usual standards in his first action since Jan. 23.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Recalled from AHL•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Solid in minor-league return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Loaned to top affiliate for conditioning•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Stays home ahead of Tuesday's game•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Joins team for practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...