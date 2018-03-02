Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes loss in return

Schneider (groin) allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Aleksander Barkov was Schneider's kryptonite in this one, as the 22-year-old phenom potted two of the hosts' three goals. While this one didn't go Schneider's way, it was encouraging to see the veteran goalie play up to his usual standards in his first action since Jan. 23.