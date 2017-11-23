Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes shootout loss

Schneider made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss against the Bruins on Wednesday.

Schneider has been kept quite busy by the young team in front of him, which is why he came into this game with a .917 save percentage but a 2.88 GAA. It's going to be hard on him if he keeps facing this many shots, but before his down year last season Schneider showed himself to be one of the best goalies in the league.