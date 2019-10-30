Devils' Cory Schneider: Taking on Tampa Bay
Schneider will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game against the Lightning, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Schneider was shaky in his last start Oct. 14 against the Panthers, allowing six goals on 34 shots en route to his third loss of the season. The veteran netminder will try to bounce back and pick up his first win of the year in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.14 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
