Devils' Cory Schneider: Tall order for Sunday's start

Schneider will be assigned to the road net against the Islanders on Sunday afternoon, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The American backstop has hit a rough patch, allowing four goals in each of his last three starts and causing fits for fantasy owners along the way. He'll look to get off the schneid (sorry, we couldn't resist) against an Isles team that features a dangerous offense (3.31 goals per game) but is seeing its players drop like flies. Savvy top-six winger Josh Bailey and two-way blueliner Johnny Boychuk have been nursing lower-body injuries, just to name a few.