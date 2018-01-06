Devils' Cory Schneider: Tall order for Sunday's start
Schneider will be assigned to the road net against the Islanders on Sunday afternoon, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The American backstop has hit a rough patch, allowing four goals in each of his last three starts and causing fits for fantasy owners along the way. He'll look to get off the schneid (sorry, we couldn't resist) against an Isles team that features a dangerous offense (3.31 goals per game) but is seeing its players drop like flies. Savvy top-six winger Josh Bailey and two-way blueliner Johnny Boychuk have been nursing lower-body injuries, just to name a few.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Struggles continue against Stars•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Thursday in Dallas•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Surrenders four in second straight game•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Beaten by Sabres in overtime•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...