Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Sunday

Schneider will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Lightning, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Schneider is seeking his first win of the year, as he sports brutal marks with a .865 save percentage and 4.07 GAA. The veteran netminder draws the start since it's the first half of back-to-back games, and Schneider gets the more difficult contest against the Lightning, who lead the league with 3.74 goals per game.