Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Sunday

Schneider will make the home start in Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Goalie struggles have plagued the Devils this season, and Schneider has been a major factor in that. However, he came in as relief for Keith Kinkaid in Friday's game versus the Wild, stopping all 15 shots and allowing the Devils to erase a three-goal deficit to eventually win in overtime. He'll look to carry that momentum into Sunday's contest versus the league's 22nd-ranked offense.