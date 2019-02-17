Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Sunday
Schneider will make the home start in Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Goalie struggles have plagued the Devils this season, and Schneider has been a major factor in that. However, he came in as relief for Keith Kinkaid in Friday's game versus the Wild, stopping all 15 shots and allowing the Devils to erase a three-goal deficit to eventually win in overtime. He'll look to carry that momentum into Sunday's contest versus the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Huge relief effort in Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gives up five in lopsided loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In crease Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Not as sharp against Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Dazzles in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...