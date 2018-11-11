Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Sunday

Schneider will start in goal for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It will be Schneider's third start of the year, and he's seeking his first victory. He's struggled in the last two outings with a .865 save percentage. Schneider will be tested by the Jets, who have scored 11 goals in the last three games, including five times with the man advantage.

