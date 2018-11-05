Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Tuesday

Schneider will defend the cage for the second game of the Devils' back-to-back on the road against Ottawa on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In his limited action since returning from injury, Schneider has given up four goals on 36 shots for a 3.24 GAA and .889 save percentage. Unless the Massachusetts native can prove himself to be the clear No. 1 in New Jersey, he will likely be forced to split start with Keith Kinkaid.