Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Tuesday

Schneider will tend the home goal in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider has been decent in his past five starts, accumulating a 3-2-0 record to go along with a 2.23 GAA and .929 save percentage in that span. The 32-year-old draws an average matchup against an offense that ranks 11th in goals per game this campaign (3.12).