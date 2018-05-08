Devils' Cory Schneider: Undergoes hip surgery
Schneider underwent surgery last Tuesday to repair cartilage in his left hip and is expected to require approximately five months of recovery time, the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider will need the entire offseason to recover from the surgery, but, if all goes well, he will likely be ready near the beginning of training camp. This may be the first time since Martin Brodeur's retirement that Schneider will enter camp with competition in the crease after Keith Kinkaid wrestled starts away from the struggling 32-year-old netminder near the end of the season and into the early portion of the playoffs. However, a postseason surge and the team's financial investment in Schneider likely places him atop the depth chart again entering 2018-19.
