Devils' Cory Schneider: Waived by Devils
The Devils waived Schneider for the purpose of assignment to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
Schneider's struggled are well-documented over the last few years, and he's bottomed out at an .852 save percentage and 4.59 GAA en route to a 0-4-1 record to start the season. The veteran has been outplayed by 22-year-old MacKenzie Blackwood, and the Devils called up Louis Domingue to serve as Blackwood's backup. There may be interest in Schneider on the waiver wire in hopes he can rediscover his past performance, but his $6 million AAV through the 2021-22 season is less appealing.
