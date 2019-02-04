Devils' Cory Schneider: Will get look soon

Schneider will get the starting nod for at least one of the Devils' next four outings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While coach John Hynes wouldn't reveal when he might turn the crease over the Schneider, it's certainly a good sign for fantasy owners that the netminder will resume playing in the NHL soon. In his previous nine outings, the 32-year-old went 0-5-1 with a disastrous 4.66 GAA, which eventually saw him shipped down to the minors for a conditioning stint. In eight appearances for AHL Binghamton, Schneider was only slightly better, going 2-4-0 with a .881 save percentage. The team could try to move Schneider before the deadline, but his bad start to the year will only serve to depress his trade value.