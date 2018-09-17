Devils' Cory Schneider: Will join non-game group

Schneider (hip) will hit the ice with the non-game group Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider has already been ruled out for the preseason, but his inclusion in on-ice practice sessions opens the door for him to be ready in time for Opening Night. If the Massachusetts native is unable to play versus Edmonton on Oct. 6, Keith Kinkaid should slot in between the pipes.

More News
Our Latest Stories