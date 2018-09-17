Devils' Cory Schneider: Will join non-game group
Schneider (hip) will hit the ice with the non-game group Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider has already been ruled out for the preseason, but his inclusion in on-ice practice sessions opens the door for him to be ready in time for Opening Night. If the Massachusetts native is unable to play versus Edmonton on Oct. 6, Keith Kinkaid should slot in between the pipes.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Officially ruled out for preseason openers•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Seen at practice Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Extent of injury clarified•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: May miss start of 2018-19•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Undergoes hip surgery•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...