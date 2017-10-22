Devils' Cory Schneider: Will not practice Monday

Schneider (lower body) will be held out of practice on Monday and reevaluated on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

With the Devils off until Friday, the 31-year-old netminder still has a shot at suiting up for that contest against the Senators. The injury was suffered during his Oct. 19 appearance, with Keith Kinkaid replacing him in the third period. Schneider is 4-1-0 to start the season despite a .907 save percentage and a 3.30 GAA.

