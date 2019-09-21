Devils' Cory Schneider: Will play full game Saturday

Schneider will start Saturday's preseason matchup with the Islanders and play the entire game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider looked sharp in his first action of the preseason, setting aside 27 of 29 shots in less than a full contest against the Rangers. New Jersey's No. 1 netminder will look to build on that performance against the other New York squad.

