Devils' Cory Schneider: Will serve as backup Friday

Schneider, contrary to earlier reports, will be the backup behind MacKenzie Blackwood for Friday's matchup with the Flyers.

Considering Schneider got shelled to the tune of seven goals on 23 shots in his most recent outing, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him back on the bench. The netminder remains winless to start the 2019-20 campaign, he's 0-3-1 with a 4.71 GAA in five appearances, and likely will find himself on the bench more often than not the rest of the way.