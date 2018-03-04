Devils' Cory Schneider: Will start Sunday

Schneider will be stationed between the pipes on Sunday against Vegas, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider took a loss against the Panthers on Friday, giving up three goals in his first appearance since Jan. 23. The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage along with a 17-12-6 record on the year. A matchup against the Golden Knights could be prove to be a struggle for Schneider.