Devils' Cory Schneider: Will start verus Columbus
Schneider will get the starting nod for the preseason finale versus the Blue Jackets on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider faced a barrage of rubber from the Islanders on Saturday, as he made 42 of 45 shots in a 4-3 victory. If the veteran can put together another solid outing, it could be enough to secure the No. 1 job for Opening Night versus Winnipeg on Oct. 4. Even if he begins the year as the starter, the Massachusetts native will be looking over his shoulder at Mackenzie Blackwood.
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.