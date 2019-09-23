Devils' Cory Schneider: Will start verus Columbus

Schneider will get the starting nod for the preseason finale versus the Blue Jackets on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider faced a barrage of rubber from the Islanders on Saturday, as he made 42 of 45 shots in a 4-3 victory. If the veteran can put together another solid outing, it could be enough to secure the No. 1 job for Opening Night versus Winnipeg on Oct. 4. Even if he begins the year as the starter, the Massachusetts native will be looking over his shoulder at Mackenzie Blackwood.