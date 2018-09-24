Devils' Cory Schneider: Will travel overseas
Schneider (hip) will join the Devils for their overseas trip to in Switzerland and Sweden, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
While there is no guarantee Schneider will be in the lineup for either the preseason clash with SC Bern or Opening Night against the Oilers in Gothenburg, Sweden on Oct. 6, the fact that the netminder is joining the team at least leaves the door open. In the event Schneider is unable to give it a go, Keith Kinkaid figures to deputize in his stead.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Performs more on-ice drills•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will join non-game group•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Officially ruled out for preseason openers•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Seen at practice Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Extent of injury clarified•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...