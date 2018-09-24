Devils' Cory Schneider: Will travel overseas

Schneider (hip) will join the Devils for their overseas trip to in Switzerland and Sweden, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While there is no guarantee Schneider will be in the lineup for either the preseason clash with SC Bern or Opening Night against the Oilers in Gothenburg, Sweden on Oct. 6, the fact that the netminder is joining the team at least leaves the door open. In the event Schneider is unable to give it a go, Keith Kinkaid figures to deputize in his stead.